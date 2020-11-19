Advertisement

New video shows armed robbery at Burlington Champlain Farms

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released new video of an armed robbery at Champlain Farms in downtown Burlington early Sunday morning.

In the video, you can see one person holding the employee at gunpoint, while another person robbed the cash register.

Police are still looking for the two suspects involved.

Police are also investigating an armed robbery nearby at the CVS on Church Street in Burlington early Monday morning. At this time, police don’t believe the incidents are related.

