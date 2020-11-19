Advertisement

NH diner to update policies after discrimination complaint

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says a Lebanon diner has agreed to update its policies addressing harassment and conduct annual training for employees on their rights under the state’s anti-discrimination law following a complaint.

The Fort in Lebanon also has to report a summary of any complaints and their resolution in a settlement with the office’s civil rights unit.

The unit filed a discrimination charge with the state human rights commission in response to allegations that employees repeatedly referred to the business’s only Black employee using racial slurs.

The office said management did nothing to correct the workers’ behavior.

The Black employee ultimately quit.

The Fort cooperated with the investigation. It denies any wrongdoing.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott approved strict new guidelines Friday to stop a growing spike in new COVID cases.
Scott announces strict guidelines on bars and restaurants, social gatherings, sports leagues
Burlington Police say the body of Domenic Morse, 20, has been found.
Missing man found dead in Burlington
Governor Phil Scott/File
Scott singles out COVID skeptics as case counts spike
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Another record coronavirus total in Vermont

Latest News

volunteer
Annual Rutland blood drive to span 4 days
Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective with no safety concerns, company says. (Source:...
Sununu wants to use NH National Guard to distribute coronavirus vaccine
NH food establishments fined, warned over lack of masks
File photo
UVM doctor wins grant to research COVID’s impact on lungs