Reservations fill up ahead of opening weekend at Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Required online parking reservations are now up and running as of Thursday morning. This comes as The Beast prepares to open on Friday.

Killington Resort plans to open for skiing and snowboarding on Friday for Killington Season Passholders and Ikon Passholders.

Those who want to go must book a free parking reservation online. That opened Thursday morning at 7:30 a.m. Spots for the weekend have already booked up, but some are still available for Friday.

We’re told there will be top-to-bottom turns off Killington and Snowdown Peaks serviced by multiple lifts giving skiers and riders room to properly physically distance.

You’re being asked to follow the rules, so they can stay open.

Stowe Mountain Resort plans to open November 25.

