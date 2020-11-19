Scaled-down Thanksgiving desserts
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on the Channel 3 News, we’re showing you how to scale down your Thanksgiving meal.
With households not gathering together, you may not need a bunch of whole pies to finish off. Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Tyler Comeau, a pastry chef at Healthy Living in Williston. about hand pies and other scaled-down desserts.
Related Stories:
Scaled-down Thanksgiving side dishes
Cooking for a scaled-down Thanksgiving meal
Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.