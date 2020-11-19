Sununu creates housing council to help with homelessness

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has created a Council on Housing Stability to create an affordable housing plan for residents and update the state’s plan on homelessness, in response to a letter from mayors asking for his help.

Sununu, in an executive order Wednesday, said the council would submit a preliminary plan to include legislative recommendations for the 2021 session by Dec. 14, with a final plan shortly after that.

Members of the council will include a parent and a young adult with current or recent experience with housing instability.

It also calls for representatives of many New Hampshire departments and agencies.

