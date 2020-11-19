Advertisement

Sununu creates housing council to help with homelessness

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has created a Council on Housing Stability to create an affordable housing plan for residents and update the state’s plan on homelessness, in response to a letter from mayors asking for his help.

Sununu, in an executive order Wednesday, said the council would submit a preliminary plan to include legislative recommendations for the 2021 session by Dec. 14, with a final plan shortly after that.

Members of the council will include a parent and a young adult with current or recent experience with housing instability.

It also calls for representatives of many New Hampshire departments and agencies.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott approved strict new guidelines Friday to stop a growing spike in new COVID cases.
Scott announces strict guidelines on bars and restaurants, social gatherings, sports leagues
Burlington Police say the body of Domenic Morse, 20, has been found.
Missing man found dead in Burlington
Governor Phil Scott/File
Scott singles out COVID skeptics as case counts spike
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Another record coronavirus total in Vermont

Latest News

File photo
NH Statehouse recounts completed, no change in winners
Edwards Smith
Super Senior: Edwards Smith
The annual “Hops 4 Hunger” at Winooski’s Beverage Warehouse begins Thursday.
Annual ‘Hops 4 Hunger’ event kicks off Thursday
x
Annual ‘Hops 4 Hunger’ event kicks off Thursday