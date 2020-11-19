Advertisement

Sununu issues mask mandate in New Hamsphire as COVID cases rise

File photo(MGN ONLINE)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday reversed course, issuing a mask mandate across the Granite State aimed at stemming the recent surge in COVID cases.

Up to now, Sununu has supported mask-wearing but resisted ordering all citizens to comply.

Many communities have issued their own mandates, but Sununu has maintained that COVID data has not supported a statewide order.

He says the data now shows new urgency to curb the spread of the virus.

“All of this is being done to maintain flexibility, to maintain the success that New Hampshire has had. Keeping our COVID numbers low, our economy strong and our health care system open and operational,” said Sununu, R-New Hampshire.

New Hampshire announced 529 new cases on Thursday. The state is averaging 400 new cases per day over the last two weeks. New Hampshire now has active cases in 75% of communities statewide. There are now 98 people hospitalized; that’s double the number from two weeks ago.

