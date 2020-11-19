Sununu wants to use NH National Guard to distribute coronavirus vaccine

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gov. Chris Sununu has asked President Donald Trump to authorize more New Hampshire National Guard personnel to help the state with the future distribution of a coronavirus vaccine and other duties.

This year, approval was given for up to 400 guard personnel through Dec. 31 to help with testing, COVID-19 mapping, supporting warehouse and personal protective equipment distribution, and establishing alternate care sites and surge hospitals across the state. Sununu is now asking to retain up to 900 guard personnel through March 31, 2021.

Sununu said in a letter to Trump on Tuesday that the guard’s mission will “significantly increase beyond the current expiration date to a myriad of medical, public health and economic challenges.”

He added, “The New Hampshire National Guard’s support will be critical to our ability to vaccinate the citizens of our state.”

___

THE NUMBERS

More than 15,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, including 447 new cases announced Wednesday. Two new deaths were announced, bringing the total to 504.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 131 new cases per day on Nov. 3 to 340 new cases per day on Nov. 17.

