Upper Valley Thanksgiving free meal tradition continues

Turkey delivery to Sacred Heart Parish in Lebanon Thursday.
Turkey delivery to Sacred Heart Parish in Lebanon Thursday.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A Thanksgiving tradition is in the Upper Valley this year is continuing despite the ongoing pandemic.

Two-thousand pounds of turkeys were delivered to the Sacred Heart Parish in Lebanon Thursday afternoon. For the last 11 years, the church has held a free community Thanksgiving day. This year, because of the limits on large gatherings, the meals will be delivered to people throughout the Upper Valley. Hundreds of families have already signed up, but more food is available.

“We can still do stuff like this and feel safe but bring the community to them. Even though they can’t come to us, we will bring it to them. Even though it is a meal, or seeing someone’s smiling face dropping it off,” said Leonard Angelli, the event’s organizer.

The church is still taking reservations to either pick up a meal or have one delivered. Anyone interested can call the Sacred Heart Parish: 603-448- 6575.

