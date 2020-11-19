UVM basketball programs pause team activities

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s and women’s basketball teams have paused team activities after a pair of positive tests for coronavirus.

The positive tests, one for each program, involved what the school refers to as Tier 1 personnel, which includes student-athletes, coaches, managers and support staff. Results were detected during regular coronavirus testing, which is conducted three times a week in accordance with NCAA guidelines.

In the statement announcing the positive tests, the University says both programs are following state, local and University public health guidelines, to ensure the health and safety of all student-athletes, coaches, staff and the campus and surrounding community.

As for when the two teams could resume activities, a UVM Athletics spokesperson said: “Pending further testing, both teams could resume practice by the middle of next week.”

The UVM men’s basketball team was slated to play three non-conference games in a ‘bubble’ at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut at the end of November and the start of December before the University announced late Sunday night that it was delaying the start of competition for it’s men’s and women’s basketball and hockey teams to December 18th. The UVM women had yet to announced any non-conference games.

A return to play on the 18th would coincide with the start of America East conference play for UVM. The Catamount men are scheduled to play at UMass-Lowell on December 19th and 20th. The Vermont women are set to host Lowell those same two days at Patrick Gym.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.