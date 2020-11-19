Vermont Comedy Club teams up with tourism officials for virtual showcase

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s a little state with big laughs. That’s the message from the Vermont Comedy Club ahead of their virtual performance this Saturday Vermont Comedy Club.

“Little State, Big Laughs” Is a partnership between the Burlington club and the Vermont Tourism and Marketing Department. The club got $30,000 in COVID-19 relief funds for the project -- which they say was critical. They had to close their doors when the pandemic hit and pivot to virtual performances. With the money they got, they were able to promote Vermont while helping local artists.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the club’s co-owners, Nathan Hartswick and Natalie Miller, about standup comedy in the time of COVID.

