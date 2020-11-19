Advertisement

Vermont National Guard to rebuild surge site at the Expo

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont National Guard members are rebuilding the medical surge site at the Champlain Valley Expo Thursday.

In March, the Vermont National Guard created and staffed a 400 bed alternate healthcare facility at the Essex Junction building.

We’re told they’ll be using materials from the original build to put it back together.

They expect to start the reconstruction at 1 p.m. Thursday.

We’ll be there and have this story Thursday night on the Channel 3 Evening News.

