Advertisement

Vermont program to help with utility bills, expands to water, sewer

(WTOK)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A program that helps Vermonters who can’t pay their utility bills because of the COVID-19 pandemic has been expanded to include unpaid water and sewer bills.

The program is available for primary homes and Vermont based businesses. Deputy Commissioner Riley Allen says the program includes non-regulated water and sewer and wastewater charges from municipal departments, community water systems, fire districts and other agencies. All water and wastewater systems in Vermont now have access to the program.

The program is being paid for with federal coronavirus relief funds. Applications are available on the Department of Public Service’s website.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott approved strict new guidelines Friday to stop a growing spike in new COVID cases.
Scott announces strict guidelines on bars and restaurants, social gatherings, sports leagues
Burlington Police say the body of Domenic Morse, 20, has been found.
Missing man found dead in Burlington
Governor Phil Scott/File
Scott singles out COVID skeptics as case counts spike
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Another record coronavirus total in Vermont

Latest News

Christmas parade encourages mask-wearing, social distancing
Andre Messier
Missing New Hampshire senior found safe
File photo
Local pediatrician pushes for students to stay in the classroom
Dr. Leah Costello with Timberlane pediatrics
Local pediatrician pushes for students to stay in the classroom