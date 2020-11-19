Vermont program to help with utility bills, expands to water, sewer

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A program that helps Vermonters who can’t pay their utility bills because of the COVID-19 pandemic has been expanded to include unpaid water and sewer bills.

The program is available for primary homes and Vermont based businesses. Deputy Commissioner Riley Allen says the program includes non-regulated water and sewer and wastewater charges from municipal departments, community water systems, fire districts and other agencies. All water and wastewater systems in Vermont now have access to the program.

The program is being paid for with federal coronavirus relief funds. Applications are available on the Department of Public Service’s website.

