Advertisement

Vermont woman tries to track down family featured in old photos

One of the photos Krystle Wells got when she developed the film she found in an antique camera.
One of the photos Krystle Wells got when she developed the film she found in an antique camera.(Courtesy: Krystle Wells)
By Scott Fleishman
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - A Windsor woman is looking for a family featured in some old photos.

It all started after Krystle Wells purchased an antique camera in Quechee.

Krystle Wells bought this camera at an antique store and found film still inside.
Krystle Wells bought this camera at an antique store and found film still inside.(Courtesy: Krystle Wells)

She became a professional photographer six years ago and says her mom always carried a camera around with her.

This year, Wells started going around to antique stores looking to collect old film cameras. In July, she bought a camera at the Vermont Antique Mall in Quechee. When she brought it home, she realized there was still film inside. She sent it to Old School Photo Lab in Dover, New Hampshire, to have the film developed.

The result: several black and white photos featuring what appears to be three generations of a family. The photos were taken outdoors.

One of the photos Krystle Wells got when she developed the film she found in an antique camera.
One of the photos Krystle Wells got when she developed the film she found in an antique camera.(Courtesy: Krystle Wells)
One of the photos Krystle Wells got when she developed the film she found in an antique camera.
One of the photos Krystle Wells got when she developed the film she found in an antique camera.(Courtesy: Krystle Wells)
One of the photos Krystle Wells got when she developed the film she found in an antique camera.
One of the photos Krystle Wells got when she developed the film she found in an antique camera.(Courtesy: Krystle Wells)
One of the photos Krystle Wells got when she developed the film she found in an antique camera.
One of the photos Krystle Wells got when she developed the film she found in an antique camera.(Courtesy: Krystle Wells)

“I’ve read stories of people finding film in there before and I never thought I’d be lucky enough to find it and have the pictures come out as good as they did,” Wells said. “My family is really big and we’ve always been close, so seeing the pictures with the family, you can tell that they’re close in the photos and I know I would love to get the photos back if they were mine.”

The only information Wells has about the twin-lens receiver that says Carlton Reflex on it is that it was made in New York during the 1940s.

The folks at the Vermont Antique Mall don’t have any records on when they acquired the camera. However, they do know the dealer who sold it to them. I reached out to that dealer. He can’t remember when or where he bought it, but says he likely got it in Orange, Massachusetts.

Suzanne Rogers has been working at the Vermont Antique Mall for nearly 18 years and can’t ever recall someone reporting old film found in one of the cameras.

“It’s pretty fascinating, it really is. I hope that they can find the family that they belong to,” Rogers said. “We’ve had a lot of jewelry. We’ve had people say they have found the families. A lot of people now are doing the family history thing, so I think we’re seeing more of the younger people coming in and looking for stuff like this.”

Rogers says they don’t check for any items, like film, before displaying or selling them, because it is the dealer’s responsibility.

If you recognize the family in the photos, you can email us here at News@wcax.com or contact Krystle Wells through Facebook.

Iv read stories of people finding film in old cameras and this summer I was one of those lucky people. I saw a 1940s...

Posted by Krystle Wells on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott approved strict new guidelines Friday to stop a growing spike in new COVID cases.
Scott announces strict guidelines on bars and restaurants, social gatherings, sports leagues
Burlington Police say the body of Domenic Morse, 20, has been found.
Missing man found dead in Burlington
Governor Phil Scott/File
Scott singles out COVID skeptics as case counts spike
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Another record coronavirus total in Vermont

Latest News

Mark Henry, the Clinton County Legislature Chair, appealed to residents Thursday to follow...
Clinton County health officials make plea to follow safety guidelines
N.H. Secretary of State Bill Gardner-File photo
Gardner seeks 23rd term as New Hampshire secretary of state
3 Northeast Kingdom schools to close Friday after positive COVID tests
File photo
Sununu issues mask mandate in New Hamsphire as COVID cases rise
Turkey delivery to Sacred Heart Parish in Lebanon Thursday.
Upper Valley Thanksgiving free meal tradition continues