Will COVID cripple snowplow crews and leave Vermonters stuck?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When the snow falls, will there be enough plow trucks and drivers to clear the roads across Vermont? It might depend on where you live in the state. Our Christina Guessferd explains what’s making it more challenging this year for municipalities and state agencies to plan ahead for snowplowing.

If the roads aren’t clear this winter, nobody is going anywhere. First responders can’t get to emergency situations and front-line workers can’t do their jobs. People tell me that’s why steady plow programs are more important this year than ever before.

“Driving to work, my commute’s almost 45 minutes to an hour roundtrip of getting the kids to day care and then going there, so it’s a big deal,” said Elizabeth Rossetti of South Burlington.

Rossetti says she relies heavily on plow crews to clear the roads every winter.

“If there’s a shortage of plowers, then we’re going to have a really hard time getting to work,” she said.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, towns and cities are now preparing for potential shortages, ensuring their plow programs are resilient if times get tough.

Some Chittenden County municipalities have joined a mutual aid agreement so if drivers get sick, employees of neighboring towns and cities can step in.

While Burlington Public Works usually pulls people from other city departments, officials say they’ve still signed on because at the drop of a hat they might need help.

“This winter is going to be different,” said Chapin Spencer, the director of Burlington Public Works. “We are really pulling out all stops to make sure we have a robust plow program for this upcoming winter.”

But other municipalities worry while mutual aid is a step in the right direction, it’s not a solution.

“How do you pull one of your resources that you need to do your job in your community and send it to another community when you haven’t really completed the tasks in your own?” asked Dennis Lutz, the director of Essex Public Works.

Lutz is warning residents if his workforce is compromised, significant delays in service are inevitable. That’s why his department has developed a color-coded system that will indicate how long it will likely take to get roads cleared based on the number of plow drivers he has that day. Those notifications will be posted on the town’s website.

“We wanted some method to let people know, number one, when things were getting bad and when things were getting really bad,” Lutz said.

Like most municipalities, the Vermont Transportation Agency is also preparing its employees for a taxing season. Officials say they’re training a backup team of more than 40 commercially licensed drivers who can operate a plow truck at a moment’s notice.

“If we don’t plan it out, the first time there’s going to be a lot of anxiety and missteps, so we wanted to make sure that at least the seed is planted to ensure we are a little more certain of what’s going to happen,” said Todd Law, the director of maintenance at VTrans.

That is -- if plowing roads this winter proves to be a problem at all.

“The good thing is people are working from home, so maybe there might be less traffic on the roads in the mornings anyway,” Rossetti said.

Vermonters tell me they want clear communication from their municipalities about what to expect when they get behind the wheel this winter, whether updates are shared through Front Porch Forum, social media, phone or website.

Cities and towns tell me they need residents to do their part, too, especially by being patient.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.