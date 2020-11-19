BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been unseasonably chilly, but it will be warming up for the end of the week!

A warm front has brought lots of clouds to the area today, but clouds did break up a bit towards the middle and latter part of the afternoon.

Friday, we’ll see more clouds, but there should be some sunny breaks as well. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 50s!

Over the weekend, temperatures will slip just a bit, with highs remaining in the 40s both days. Northern counties of our region will see some clouds and possibly a few sprinkles or flurries Friday night into Saturday morning. Skies will remain mostly cloudy over the weekend, but another frontal system will approach late in the day on Sunday.

Late Sunday into Monday look for periods of rain. That rain could start out as a wintry mix in colder pockets late Sunday into Sunday night before changing over to all rain on Monday. Then that rain could end up as a bit of accumulating snow late Monday into Monday night east of the Champlain Valley.

Tuesday will be a colder day.

Wednesday another frontal system will come through with some rain, and again, there could be some wintry weather in there as well.

