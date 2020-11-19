BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! It will be warming up over the next couple of days after that cold Wedenesday that we had.

A warm front will slowly move from SW to NE through our region today and tonight. It will be accompanied by lots of clouds. There may be a sunny break or two this afternoon, but that’s about it. It will be much warmer than it was on Wednesday, but brisk south winds will still make it feel pretty chilly.

There will be a little more sunshine by Friday afternoon, and it will be even warmer yet, with temperatures climbing into the low/mid 50s for most of us.

As we get into the weekend, temperatures will come down just a notch under mostly cloudy skies on Saturday. It will stay a little cooler and mostly cloudy on Sunday, but it will stay dry for most of the day.

A frontal system will come in late Sunday into Monday with periods of rain. But that rain could start out as a wintry mix in colder pockets late Sunday into Sunday night before changing over to all rain on Monday. And then that rain could end up as a bit of accumulating snow late Monday into Monday night east of the Champlain Valley.

We will dry out, but cool down on Tuesday.

Wednesday is the day before Thanksgiving and usually a big travel day, but that may be a different case this year. If you are out traveling about, be careful, as we are expecting another frontal system with rain to come through. And again, there could be some wintry weather in there as well.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be following the development of that system as we go through the next week. -Gary

