11 million pairs of gloves on way to veterans hospitals

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - An additional 11 million pairs of gloves will head to veterans hospitals and clinics around the country as part of an effort led by New Hampshire inventor Dean Kamen.

U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie joined Kamen and members of the state’s congressional delegation Friday in Manchester to accept the shipment. Meanwhile, state officials continue to work on plans to distribute a coronavirus vaccine once it becomes available. The initial focus will be on nursing home residents and staff, health care workers and first responders.

The state will partner with primary care providers, hospitals and pharmacies in hopes of making the distribution easy.

