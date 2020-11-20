Amtrak considers new station in Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - Amtrak is beginning a feasibility study to determine if a new station should be built in Brattleboro.

Town Manager Peter Elwell says the project began as a joint effort by Amtrak and the town to bring the existing station into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The proposed new station include an elevated boarding platform that would be the first in Vermont that would allow passengers to move on or off a train without having to step up or down.

Additional amenities include parking, ramps and steps up to the platform level, lights, signage, a new waiting room with an attached restroom, and covered outdoor seating.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.