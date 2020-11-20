Canadian COVID border closure to continue
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the country is keeping its borders closed for another month.
In a Tweet Friday, Trudeau said as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the United States, the border closure will now last until at least December 21st.
The current travel restrictions at the U.S-Canada border do not apply to air, freight rail, or sea travel between both countries. Commercial crossings for trade and commerce will continue as usual.
Update on the Canada-US border: We’ve extended the current border measures by another 30 days. Non-essential travel between our two countries remains restricted until at least December 21st.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 20, 2020
