Canadian COVID border closure to continue

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the country is keeping its borders closed for another month.

In a Tweet Friday, Trudeau said as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the United States, the border closure will now last until at least December 21st.

The current travel restrictions at the U.S-Canada border do not apply to air, freight rail, or sea travel between both countries. Commercial crossings for trade and commerce will continue as usual.

Update on the Canada-US border: We’ve extended the current border measures by another 30 days. Non-essential travel between our two countries remains restricted until at least December 21st. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.