Canadian COVID border closure to continue

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the country is keeping its borders closed for another month.

In a Tweet Friday, Trudeau said as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the United States, the border closure will now last until at least December 21st.

The current travel restrictions at the U.S-Canada border do not apply to air, freight rail, or sea travel between both countries. Commercial crossings for trade and commerce will continue as usual.

