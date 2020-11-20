Clinton County man faces charges after losing hand making fireworks

LYON MOUNTAIN, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Clinton County, New York, man who lost his right-hand last month making fireworks now faces criminal charges.

New York State Police say Brett Smith of Lyon Mountain accidentally blew off his right hand on October 22 while making the fireworks in his home

Police arrested Smith Thursday following his release from the hospital. he faces charges of criminal possession of a weapon. He is to due in the Town of Dannemora Court at a later date.

