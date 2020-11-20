Dartmouth center to focus on role of technology in society

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - A new center at Dartmouth College will study the all-encompassing role computers play in our daily lives.

It’s called the Susan and James Wright Center for the Study of Computation and Just Communities. It will focus on better understanding the role technology has in governance, human rights, and the relationship between governments. The center was named after former college President Jim Wright.

Daniel Rockmore, a professor of computer science and mathematics at Dartmouth, says computers can be used for both good and bad. “Computation is pervasive in our lives and the center is meant to collect activities that both critique it for both the bad things that this can bring about but also amplify the good things,” he said.

The center was made possible by a $15.5 million gift from Sally and William Neukom. William Neukom was in the Dartmouth class of 1964 and was the former president of the American Bar Association.

