Essex fitness club event to highlight mental health

HammerFit Athletic Club in Essex is using physical fitness to raise awareness -- and funding...
HammerFit Athletic Club in Essex is using physical fitness to raise awareness -- and funding -- to support mental health.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - An Essex health club is using physical fitness to raise awareness -- and funding -- to support mental health.

Emily Cook and Ren Collier with HammerFit Athletic Club are the trainers behind the workout fundraiser. Both have fought their own personal battles with mental health, and on Saturday they’re running special strength and conditioning classes to benefit the National Alliance on Mental Health-Vermont.

They will coach two socially-distanced strength and conditioning classes and are asking for a $10 donation. Participants are encouraged to join via Zoom so that all who want to take part, can do so. Participants will also learn about mental health while strength training.

Scott Fleishman spoke with Cook and Collier about the fundraiser.

