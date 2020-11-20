Gas fitters indicted in NH carbon monoxide poisoning deaths

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) - Three gas fitters have been indicted on negligent homicide charges in the 2019 carbon monoxide poisoning deaths of a couple in their Lyman, New Hampshire, home.

State police found 71-year-old John Courtney and 63-year-old April Courtney dead, along with several cats and dogs. The state medical examiner’s office ruled the cause of death to be accidental due to carbon monoxide poisoning. Grafton County indictments released this week accused the gas fitters of improperly installing gas boiler and vent system equipment in the home.

Richard Mallett Jr., 49, of Woodsville, New Hampshire, and Philip Poirier, 28, of Corinth, Vermont, are each charged with two felony counts of negligent homicide and one felony count of reckless conduct alleging that they negligently, recklessly and improperly installed heating equipment that cycled exhaust gases back into the home, where the gases reached fatal levels.

Adam Vigent, 51, of North Haverhill, New Hampshire, also was charged with two felony counts of negligent homicide, accusing him of directing the improper installation of the equipment.

A message seeking comment was left at a possible phone number for one worker; numbers weren’t found for the others.

