Scott to provide clarity on social gathering ban

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a pandemic press conference Friday about the state’s response to COVID-19.

It comes at 11 a.m.

It comes as Vermont continues to see record daily case counts and an uptick in deaths. Wednesday, 148 new cases were reported along with two additional deaths at Rutland Health and Rehab.

Scott last week banned social gatherings in addition to new restrictions on bars and restaurants after data showed that’s how many of the cases were spreading. On Friday he plans to go deeper into the ban and answer many of the questions his office has been getting.

As of Thursday, Vermont health officials reported 148 new coronavirus cases for a total of 3,310. There have been a total of 61 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 2.1%. A total of 205,694 tests have been conducted, 210 travelers are being monitored, 10,761 have completed monitoring, and 2,157 have recovered.

