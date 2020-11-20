Advertisement

Scott to provide clarity on social gathering ban

Gov. Phil Scott/File
Gov. Phil Scott/File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a pandemic press conference Friday about the state’s response to COVID-19.

Watch live at 11 a.m. on Channel 3 and WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

It comes as Vermont continues to see record daily case counts and an uptick in deaths. Wednesday, 148 new cases were reported along with two additional deaths at Rutland Health and Rehab.

Scott last week banned social gatherings in addition to new restrictions on bars and restaurants after data showed that’s how many of the cases were spreading. On Friday he plans to go deeper into the ban and answer many of the questions his office has been getting.

As of Thursday, Vermont health officials reported 148 new coronavirus cases for a total of 3,310. There have been a total of 61 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 2.1%. A total of 205,694 tests have been conducted, 210 travelers are being monitored, 10,761 have completed monitoring, and 2,157 have recovered.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott approved strict new guidelines Friday to stop a growing spike in new COVID cases.
Scott announces strict guidelines on bars and restaurants, social gatherings, sports leagues
Governor Phil Scott/File
Scott singles out COVID skeptics as case counts spike
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Another record coronavirus total in Vermont
Sheena Leveille
Woman arrested for having over 400 bags of heroin

Latest News

File photo
Amtrak considers new station in Brattleboro
Richford food box giveaway rescheduled to Saturday
Richford food box giveaway rescheduled to Saturday
Killington Resort prepares for opening day
Vermont ski resorts can open Friday
South Burlington tree will find a new home on the Church Street Marketplace.
Annual Church Street Christmas tree to arrive Friday