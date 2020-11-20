Advertisement

NASA satellite to monitor sea-level, climate change

File - In this Aug. 16, 2019, file photo, large Icebergs float away as the sun rises near...
File - In this Aug. 16, 2019, file photo, large Icebergs float away as the sun rises near Kulusuk, Greenland. A joint European-U.S. satellite mission to improve measurements of sea level rise is being launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Saturday(Felipe Dana | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sea levels around the world help us track climate change, and on Saturday NASA, in collaboration with European partners and NOAA, is launching the first of two satellites that will measure sea levels through 2030.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Ben Hamlington, a NASA research scientist, about how the mission this weekend will help us better understand sea-level rise.

