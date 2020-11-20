NASA satellite to monitor sea-level, climate change

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sea levels around the world help us track climate change, and on Saturday NASA, in collaboration with European partners and NOAA, is launching the first of two satellites that will measure sea levels through 2030.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Ben Hamlington, a NASA research scientist, about how the mission this weekend will help us better understand sea-level rise.

