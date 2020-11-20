Advertisement

NY’s Cuomo to receive International Emmy for virus briefings

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo/File
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo/File(Source: NY Gov Office/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to soon receive an International Emmy award for his once-daily televised briefings on the coronavirus pandemic that killed tens of thousands of New Yorkers this spring.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Friday it plans to present the award to the governor in a live-streamed show Monday. International Academy President & CEO Bruce L. Paisner said Cuomo is being honored with the academy’s Founders Award for using his briefings to inform and calm the public.

Previous recipients include former Vice President Al Gore, a Democrat, Oprah Winfrey, and director Steven Spielberg.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

