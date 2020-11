SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is an 11-year-old cat named Pierre.

He is a soft boy and likes to lay low and find a comfy place to relax. Erin Alamed, from the Chittenden County Humane Society, has more about this cat and his search for a new home during the holiday season.

