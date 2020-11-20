Advertisement

Richford food box giveaway rescheduled to Saturday

Richford food box giveaway rescheduled to Saturday
Richford food box giveaway rescheduled to Saturday(WNDU)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - After an issue with the truck delivering the food, a Farmers to Families food giveaway is re-scheduled for Saturday.

It was supposed to be in Richford this past Monday, but the truck bringing the food from Maryland broke down.

Anyone who had an appointment for Monday has one for Saturday and registration is not reopening for anyone else.

The food box giveaway will be at All Saints Church on Main Street in Richford from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

**UPDATE for those registered for today’s (11/16) Richford Farmers to Families event: Today’s distribution has been...

Posted by Vermont Foodbank on Monday, November 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott approved strict new guidelines Friday to stop a growing spike in new COVID cases.
Scott announces strict guidelines on bars and restaurants, social gatherings, sports leagues
Governor Phil Scott/File
Scott singles out COVID skeptics as case counts spike
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Another record coronavirus total in Vermont
Sheena Leveille
Woman arrested for having over 400 bags of heroin

Latest News

File photo
Amtrak considers new station in Brattleboro
Gov. Phil Scott/File
Scott to provide clarity on social gathering ban
Killington Resort prepares for opening day
Vermont ski resorts can open Friday
South Burlington tree will find a new home on the Church Street Marketplace.
Annual Church Street Christmas tree to arrive Friday