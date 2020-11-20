Richford food box giveaway rescheduled to Saturday

RICHFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - After an issue with the truck delivering the food, a Farmers to Families food giveaway is re-scheduled for Saturday.

It was supposed to be in Richford this past Monday, but the truck bringing the food from Maryland broke down.

Anyone who had an appointment for Monday has one for Saturday and registration is not reopening for anyone else.

The food box giveaway will be at All Saints Church on Main Street in Richford from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

