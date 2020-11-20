Rutland nursing home reports additional COVID death
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Another Vermonter has died from COVID-19 at a Rutland nursing home.
Rutland Health and Rehab confirmed to WCAX Friday that another one of their residents died, bringing the total deaths there now to four.
The facility says 26 residents and 14 staff members have tested positive for the virus.
Related Story:
Vt. COVID resurgence targets familiar victims
Vermont sees 2 more COVID deaths, new daily record
COVID outbreak at Rutland skilled nursing facility
Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.