Rutland nursing home reports additional COVID death

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Another Vermonter has died from COVID-19 at a Rutland nursing home.

Rutland Health and Rehab confirmed to WCAX Friday that another one of their residents died, bringing the total deaths there now to four.

The facility says 26 residents and 14 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

