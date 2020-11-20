Advertisement

Rutland nursing home reports additional COVID death

Rutland Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center has now been hit with a total of four COVID-19 deaths.
Rutland Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center has now been hit with a total of four COVID-19 deaths.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Another Vermonter has died from COVID-19 at a Rutland nursing home.

Rutland Health and Rehab confirmed to WCAX Friday that another one of their residents died, bringing the total deaths there now to four.

The facility says 26 residents and 14 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Related Story:

Vt. COVID resurgence targets familiar victims

Vermont sees 2 more COVID deaths, new daily record

COVID outbreak at Rutland skilled nursing facility

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott approved strict new guidelines Friday to stop a growing spike in new COVID cases.
Scott announces strict guidelines on bars and restaurants, social gatherings, sports leagues
Governor Phil Scott/File
Scott singles out COVID skeptics as case counts spike
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Another record coronavirus total in Vermont
Sheena Leveille
Woman arrested for having over 400 bags of heroin

Latest News

The Shelburne Museum is canceling its winter lights event.
Shelburne Museum cancels winter lights event
Vt. health officials prepare for possible mid-December vaccine delivery
HammerFit Athletic Club in Essex is using physical fitness to raise awareness -- and funding...
Essex fitness club event to highlight mental health
Pets with Potential: Meet Pierre
Pets with Potential: Meet Pierre