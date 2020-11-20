Advertisement

Scaled-down Thanksgiving appetizers and wine selections

Appetizers and wine pairings for a scaled-down Thanksgiving.
Appetizers and wine pairings for a scaled-down Thanksgiving.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on the Channel 3 News, we’re showing you how to scale down your Thanksgiving meal to compensate for COVID guest restrictions.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Matt Jennings and Nina Lesser Goldsmith at Healthy Living in Williston to talk appetizers wine pairings.

