Shelburne Museum cancels winter lights event

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Shelburne Museum is canceling its Winter Lights event.

The museum says the new interactive event was supposed to start next week and that most of it was already set up. They say it was about three years in planning and cost around $60,000. Even though the event was outside, officials became concerned the event would conflict with recent state guidance on gatherings.

“We understood that it wasn’t just going to meet the spirit or the letter of the law this year when it comes to the governor’s orders, so we decided that the safety of our visitors is the most important thing, so we canceled,” said the museum’s Tom Denenberg.

He says they will plan to host the winter lights event next year.

WINTER LIGHTS POSTPONED FOR 2020. Driven by our responsibility for the safety of our community and staff, and with... Posted by Shelburne Museum on Friday, November 20, 2020

