Advertisement

Shelburne Museum cancels winter lights event

The Shelburne Museum is canceling its winter lights event.
The Shelburne Museum is canceling its winter lights event.(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Shelburne Museum is canceling its Winter Lights event.

The museum says the new interactive event was supposed to start next week and that most of it was already set up. They say it was about three years in planning and cost around $60,000. Even though the event was outside, officials became concerned the event would conflict with recent state guidance on gatherings.

“We understood that it wasn’t just going to meet the spirit or the letter of the law this year when it comes to the governor’s orders, so we decided that the safety of our visitors is the most important thing, so we canceled,” said the museum’s Tom Denenberg.

He says they will plan to host the winter lights event next year.

WINTER LIGHTS POSTPONED FOR 2020. Driven by our responsibility for the safety of our community and staff, and with...

Posted by Shelburne Museum on Friday, November 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott approved strict new guidelines Friday to stop a growing spike in new COVID cases.
Scott announces strict guidelines on bars and restaurants, social gatherings, sports leagues
Governor Phil Scott/File
Scott singles out COVID skeptics as case counts spike
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Another record coronavirus total in Vermont
Sheena Leveille
Woman arrested for having over 400 bags of heroin

Latest News

Many families putting up holiday lights up early
In dark times, Vermonters embrace holiday cheer early
PIERRE
Pets with Potential: Meet Pierre
House Speaker Mitzi Johnson/File
Vt. House Speaker Johnson falls short in recount
good time
Crime victims, the public urged to provide input on ‘earned good time’ rules
Day One at Killington Resort
Killington kicks off unusual 2020 season