Some schools go remote after COVID cases identified

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID-19 is causing closures of schools across our region. Three schools in Orleans county, the Glover Community School, Barton Graded School, and Irasburg Village School, all will move to remote learning Friday. The Superintendent’s office tells WCAX that one person in each of those schools tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing will happen over the weekend and then school officials will decide whether to keep kids home next week or bring them back, once contact tracing is complete.

WCAX News has also learned that the Rivendell School District also had its first COVID case. Its been connected to each school in the district and remote learning will begin Friday through next Wednesday. The District says that students are set to return on November 30th.

Following Thanksgiving break in Plattsburgh, all schools in the city school district are moving to online learning for two weeks. It’s a pause from the hybrid model the district has been following. Remote learning will begin the Monday after the holiday and go through December 11th. After that, the hybrid model will begin again and the District says its a precaution ahead of potential widespread transmission during Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.