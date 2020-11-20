Advertisement

Stuck in Vermont: World travelers bring their magic home to Vermont

Stuck in Vermont
Stuck in Vermont(Courtesy: Eva Sollberger/Seven Days)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2020
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In 2002, married couple Tom Verner and Janet Fredericks started Magicians Without Borders. They have traveled to 45 countries, performing magic tricks for children at refugee camps and orphanages.

The Lincoln couple has been stuck in Vermont since the pandemic halted world travel, but they have found ways to keep the magic alive locally, including working with 8-year-old Ezra Roesch, and aspiring magician from Addison.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger met up with Verner and Fredericks for an afternoon of magic at their home.

