Vermont ski resorts can open Friday

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - According to state guidelines, Friday is the first day Vermont ski resorts are allowed to open, and several around our region have been making snow to prepare.

That includes Killington Resort, which opens for passholders on Friday. Channel 3 This Morning talked with the resort’s president. Mike Solimano, who says while they are excited to open, there will be a lot of changes due to the coronavirus.

“We’ve changed almost every part of our operation. Probably the first thing we’ve done is decided to open later. Normally Killington Resorts wants to be the first to open and last to close, but this year we decided to delay that opening, make sure we had enough skiing and riding, multiple lifts and multiple trails, so we are excited to be able to do that,” said Solimano.

Solimano says he was involved with Ski Vermont and the governor in making the official state guidelines for health and safety. He admits that it’s going to be a tough year for not only Killington but all local resorts.

While this weekend is only for passholders, we’re told gate tickets are being sold next week.

