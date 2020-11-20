Advertisement

Vermont’s unemployment rate decreases to 3.2% in October

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The state Labor Department says Vermont’s unemployment rate decreased in October to 3.2%.

The rate was down from 4.3% in September. The national unemployment for October was 6.9%. Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington says the data shows a slight decrease in the number of Vermonters who are currently filing for benefits.

He says “the good news is that, while COVID transmission numbers are on the rise, there does not seem to be any significant correlation between the spread of the virus and worksite operations at this time.”

