BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy weekend everyone!

It’s been a gray day today, but at least temperatures got into the low 50s so it was a pleasant day to get out and take a walk.

A weak cold front will drop down from the north early Saturday with just a slight chance for a quick, passing sprinkle or flurry. Otherwise, Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with a few sunny breaks in the afternoon. It will be cooler again over the weekend.

Most of Sunday is looking dry, but mostly cloudy. We are watching for a frontal system that will be moving in from the west late in the day and into Monday with rain showers, but it may begin with a wintry mix of some snow, sleet and possible freezing rain late Sunday into early Monday before it all changes to rain. Then, as the front moves off to the east late on Monday, those rain showers may change over to some snow showers, mainly east of the Champlain Valley. Time to remember your winter driving skills!

Tuesday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, and it will be colder again.

Then another frontal system will move in on Wednesday with rain continuing Wednesday night into Thanksgiving, but again, it may start and end with some wintry weather.

