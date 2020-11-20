Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! Despite lots of clouds, today will be a MAX Advantage day since temperatures will be climbing into the 50s for highs for most of us. It will still be breezy out of the south, and we’ll get a few sunny breaks going in the afternoon.

A weak cold front will drop down from the north early Saturday with just a slight chance for a quick, passing sprinkle or flurry. Otherwise, Saturday will have lots of clouds, but also a few sunny breaks in the afternoon. It will be cooler again over the weekend.

Most of Sunday is looking dry, but again, mostly cloudy. Then a frontal system will be moving in from the west late in the day and into Monday with mainly rain showers, but it may begin with a wintry mix of some snow, sleet & possible freezing rain late Sunday into early Monday before it all changes to rain. Then, as the front moves off to the east late on Monday, those rain showers may change over to some snow showers, mainly east of the Champlain Valley.

We’ll get the sunshine back again on Tuesday, but it will be colder.

Then another frontal system will move in on Wednesday, lasting into Thursday for Thanksgiving. Again, we are mainly expecting rain out of this system, but also again, it may start and end with some wintry weather.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be narrowing down that forecast for next week as we get closer to the holiday. Enjoy the weekend! -Gary

