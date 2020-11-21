Increasing sunshine for today, but getting colder by afternoon.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A cold front may touch off an isolated sprinkle or flurry today, otherwise expect skies to become partly sunny by afternoon. It will become colder, however, with temperatures falling into the upper 30s during the afternoon. High pressure will briefly settle in tonight, with mainly clear skies and lows in the teens and 20s. Clouds will then quickly increase on Sunday, with a light mix of snow, sleet and possible freezing rain moving in by late afternoon...starting off in New York, then spreading eastward through northern parts of the region during the evening. Accumulation of a trace to 2 inches is possible in the Northern Green Mountains and Northeast Kingdom Sunday evening, with 2 to 4 inches possible in New York, especially the St. Lawrence Valley. The mix will change to rain overnight, and continue through midday Monday before tapering to snow showers during the afternoon.

Tuesday will be a quiet but cold day, with highs only in the low 30s. Temperatures do warm up Wednesday, but our next storm system is expected to bring a light rain/snow mix by afternoon, then change to rain overnight. The rain is expected to move out Thanksgiving morning, but we’ll keep you updated on that storm. Friday is shaping up to be decent.

