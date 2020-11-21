Advertisement

Morristown man attacks VSP trooper, urinates on barracks

(MGN Image)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Morristown man is scheduled to appear in court after allegedly urinating on the VSP Williston Barracks and assaulting a trooper.

On Friday morning, Joshua Lucier, 36, of Morristown, arrived at the barracks and asked to speak with troopers.

Responding troopers found him in urinating front of the building. Lucier then attacked a trooper, and after a brief altercation, police took him into custody.

Rescue crews responded and transported him to UVM Medical Center for further treatment.

None of the responding officers were injured.

He’s charged with Assault on Law Enforcement, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, and Prohibited Acts.

Lucier’s court date is February 25 in Chittenden County Superior Court.

