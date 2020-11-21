Advertisement

Police searching for men impersonating Vermont Fish and Wildlife officers

Vermont State Police are looking for information about two men impersonating Fish and Wildlife...
Vermont State Police are looking for information about two men impersonating Fish and Wildlife officers.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HIGHGATE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for information about two men impersonating Fish and Wildlife officers.

Vermont State Police say they received a call on Friday morning just after 3:30 a.m. about two males who had approached a home on Lamkin Street in Highgate.

The men allegedly awoke the homeowner and assaulted him via strangulation and pointing of a firearm.

The suspects were wearing dark in color jackets with camouflage pants and face masks.

VSP and Vermont Fish and Wildlife are actively conducting the investigation.

