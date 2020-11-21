Advertisement

What to do Saturday, Nov. 21st

By Kayla Martin
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do this on this Saturday.

The Annual Thanksgiving Market is happening this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the statehouse lawn. 30 local vendors will be safely spaced out under a large open air tent. These vendors will have products from meat and cheese, to baked good, syrups, produce, and more.

And in Plattsburgh, New York there will be a coat drive.

From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. the Adirondack Young Professionals and Joint Council for Economic Opportunity will be collecting winter apparel to help keep the community warm this winter.

The need for children’s winter clothing is especially great, that includes gloves and mittens, scarves, hats, coats and boots.

All items should be clean, have no holes, and working zippers.

The event will be happening in the parking lot in front of ETS and Fesette Realty both today and tomorrow. It’s asked that these items are brought in a clean bag or box that you don’t mind parting with.

And if you just need a laugh, we have an event for you.

“Little State, Big Laughs” is comedy show featuring local and national comedy acts, and its happening virtually tonight. The Vermont department of tourism and Marketing worked with the Vermont Comedy Club to put this show together.

You can tune into the show via youtube, or facebook, it starts at 7 tonight. To learn more or to watch the show you can check out their website.

That wraps up what we have for you to do on this Saturday.

