A light mix this afternoon, but quickly changing to rain.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Clouds will increase today, with a light mix of snow, sleet and possible freezing rain moving in by late afternoon, mainly in northern parts of the region. Only an inch or so of accumulation is possible, especially in the higher elevations, as it will quickly change to showers this evening. Some roads may be slippery before the changeover, however. Rain will continue into midday Monday, then end briefly as snow showers. A quick trace to an inch of snow is possible Monday afternoon.

High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine Tuesday, but it will be cold with highs only in the 20s, and lows in the teens. The cold will be short-lived, as we get back into the 40s on Wednesday. Showers will move in Wednesday evening, and last through at least midday on Thanksgiving. Thursday’s highs will be pleasant, though, with highs in the upper 40s. Friday will be quiet and relatively mild, then there’s the chance for showers Saturday.

