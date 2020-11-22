Advertisement

A light mix this afternoon, but quickly changing to rain.

By Dave Busch
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Clouds will increase today, with a light mix of snow, sleet and possible freezing rain moving in by late afternoon, mainly in northern parts of the region. Only an inch or so of accumulation is possible, especially in the higher elevations, as it will quickly change to showers this evening. Some roads may be slippery before the changeover, however. Rain will continue into midday Monday, then end briefly as snow showers. A quick trace to an inch of snow is possible Monday afternoon.

High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine Tuesday, but it will be cold with highs only in the 20s, and lows in the teens. The cold will be short-lived, as we get back into the 40s on Wednesday. Showers will move in Wednesday evening, and last through at least midday on Thanksgiving. Thursday’s highs will be pleasant, though, with highs in the upper 40s. Friday will be quiet and relatively mild, then there’s the chance for showers Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Phil Scott/File
Scott singles out COVID skeptics as case counts spike
Gov. Phil Scott arriving for Friday's press briefing in Montpelier.
Scott provides clarity, modification on social gathering restrictions
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Another record coronavirus total in Vermont
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Gov. Phil Scott says flags have been lowered to half-staff in honor of all 61 Vermonters who...
Vermont sees 2 more COVID deaths, new daily record

Latest News

Dave has the full forecast coming up
Morning weather webcast
WX
Saturday Evening Weather Webcast
WX
Roads could get a little slippery in spots Sunday evening.
Dave has the full forecast coming up
Increasing sunshine for today, but getting colder by afternoon.