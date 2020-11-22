Crash closes parts of Interstate-89 in both directions Saturday

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Interstate I-89 South is back open after a multi-car crash caused a major traffic backup Saturday morning. It happened between Winooski and South Burlington; blocking off exits 14, 15, and 16. The video shows what the highway looked like just after 11:00am, until the road reopened at about 12:15pm.

Cars backed up along both north and southbound lanes. No official release about the number of cars involved, however it appears at least two suffered front-end damage and another can be seen in the median. We are still awaiting information from police if there were any injuries.

