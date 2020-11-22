Advertisement

Crash closes parts of Interstate-89 in both directions Saturday

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Interstate I-89 South is back open after a multi-car crash caused a major traffic backup Saturday morning. It happened between Winooski and South Burlington; blocking off exits 14, 15, and 16. The video shows what the highway looked like just after 11:00am, until the road reopened at about 12:15pm.

Cars backed up along both north and southbound lanes. No official release about the number of cars involved, however it appears at least two suffered front-end damage and another can be seen in the median. We are still awaiting information from police if there were any injuries.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Phil Scott/File
Scott singles out COVID skeptics as case counts spike
Gov. Phil Scott arriving for Friday's press briefing in Montpelier.
Scott provides clarity, modification on social gathering restrictions
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Another record coronavirus total in Vermont
Gov. Phil Scott says flags have been lowered to half-staff in honor of all 61 Vermonters who...
Vermont sees 2 more COVID deaths, new daily record

Latest News

Farmer's Market - Montpelier
Annual thanksgiving market in Montpelier out on the lawn
VSO
Vermont Symphony orchestra will be live-streaming
Restaurants in Vermont
Restaurants feeling the impact of new restrictions
Interstate 89 crash
Multi-car crash causes backup on Interstate-89 in Winooski
Newbury house fire
Fire completely destroys a home in Newbury