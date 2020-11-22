Advertisement

Dog lost in Newbury house fire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire has completely destroyed a home in Newbury. Fire officials say the ranch-style house on Beaver Lane is a total loss. They say a neighbor reported the flames around 1:45am Friday. The owner was at work when it started, however his 6-year-old German Sheppard died in the fire, no one else was injured.

Officials say an investigation revealed a problem with the pellet stove is to blame. The urge anyone with heating appliances get the ventilation equipment checked at least every two years.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Phil Scott/File
Scott singles out COVID skeptics as case counts spike
Gov. Phil Scott arriving for Friday's press briefing in Montpelier.
Scott provides clarity, modification on social gathering restrictions
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Another record coronavirus total in Vermont
Gov. Phil Scott says flags have been lowered to half-staff in honor of all 61 Vermonters who...
Vermont sees 2 more COVID deaths, new daily record

Latest News

Farmer's Market - Montpelier
Annual thanksgiving market in Montpelier out on the lawn
VSO
Vermont Symphony orchestra will be live-streaming
Restaurants in Vermont
Restaurants feeling the impact of new restrictions
Interstate 89 crash
Multi-car crash causes backup on Interstate-89 in Winooski
Newbury house fire
Fire completely destroys a home in Newbury