Dog lost in Newbury house fire

NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire has completely destroyed a home in Newbury. Fire officials say the ranch-style house on Beaver Lane is a total loss. They say a neighbor reported the flames around 1:45am Friday. The owner was at work when it started, however his 6-year-old German Sheppard died in the fire, no one else was injured.

Officials say an investigation revealed a problem with the pellet stove is to blame. The urge anyone with heating appliances get the ventilation equipment checked at least every two years.

