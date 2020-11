STARKSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for whoever drove into a porch in Starksboro.

According to a press release from VSP, it happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday on Big Hollow Road.

Car parts left at the scene are from a Ford.

Vermont State Police would like to hear from you if you know anything.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.