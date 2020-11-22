Looking ahead: Week of Nov. 23rd

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to look ahead to some stories we are keeping on our radar for this upcoming week.

Looking ahead to this Tuesday is the community information session on the Veteran Caregiver Support Program Expansion.

This meeting will be for the White River Junction VA Healthcare System to learn more about the program’s benefits, and if you are eligible. The meeting will take place online, Tuesday, Nov. 24th, from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Below are the directions on how to join the meeting:

Click on this link or enter it into your browser: http://site-932529.bcvp0rtal.com/

Join the meeting on any device with an internet connection. The platform works with Internet Explorer, Google Chrome, and Firefox. However, if you’re unable to access the platform using one browser, please try another.

Use the F5 key to refresh your webpage if you’re having audio/video issues.

To ask a question, click Join the Discussion and enter a name and email address, then type your question.

To enable closed captioning, click on the button on the top of your screen that says “Click for Captions.”

Looking ahead to this Wednesday, Feeding Chittenden will provide a Thanksgiving meals to-go you can pick-up one up starting at 10 a.m.

And if you would like to donate to this cause feeding chittenden encourages you to do so either online or through a text message.

Online contribution is the safest and easiest way to help this holiday season. If you would still like to drop off a turkey, or some thanksgiving fixings at their burlington location that works too. Turkey drop off cam be made at 228 North Winooski Avenue in Burlington.

Feeding Chittenden says a contribution of $25 will help feed a family of four.

To learn more ways on how you can help, or how to receive food if you are in need of assistance, visit their website. Or simply text the word GIVE to (802)-242-5953.

That brings us right up to the holiday itself. Looking ahead to this Thursday is Thanksgiving.

If you want to help volunteer to make sure vermonters are fed, or if you’re in need of food assistance yourself stop by the Rutland Moose Lodge this Thursday. Meals will be prepared by volunteer lodge members. Then you can either stop by or have the the lodge’s rugby team bring your meal to you. If you need delivery you can either email or call during business hours, will will leave the contact info below. The meals will be served this Thursday between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

If you want to contact the Rutland Moose Lodge either email: mooseclub1122@comcast.net or call: (802) 775-0982

Ask for Mike Burke or Stephanie Ackley

That wraps up what stories we are keeping on our radar for this upcoming week.

