Physically-distanced annual Thanksgiving Market held on statehouse lawn

By Erin Brown
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Annual Thanksgiving Market in Montpelier looked a little bit different this year than previous years to ensure a safe holiday shopping experience.

Complying with physical distancing guidelines, 30 vendors spread out under a large open-air tent on the statehouse lawn.

Business owners came from all over the state to sell meat, cheese, baked goods and maple syrup.

Vendors tell us they had to make a few changes this year to comply with COVID-safety rules.

“COVID has shut us down because we used to have samples for everything and now we can’t give samples so we’re looking at a long, cold winter,” said Vern DuClos of Gizmo’s Pickles Plus.

Shoppers had to wear a mask to get in. Curbside pickup was also available for anyone who didn’t feel comfortable shopping in person.

