Roads could get a little slippery in spots Sunday evening.

By Dave Busch
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday will begin with a cold early morning, with some spots in the teens. Clouds will quickly thicken up during the day. While most of the day will be quiet, a mix of snow, sleet and possible freezing rain will move into New York by late afternoon, especially the St. Lawrence Valley. This mix will overspread northern Vermont and New Hampshire during the evening, then change to rain late evening to around midnight. A trace to 2 inches accumulation is possible in the Green Mountains and Northern Vermont before the changeover, with 2 to 4 inches possible in Northern New York and the St. Lawrence Valley. If you’re traveling during that time, use caution as some roads will be slippery. Rain will continue through midday Monday, then quickly taper to a few snow showers during the afternoon.

Tuesday will be a quiet but cold day, with mostly sunny skies and highs only in the 20s. Wednesday will be warmer, but our next storm system will bring a rain/snow mix by afternoon, then change to rain overnight. The rain is expected to end Thanksgiving morning, with the remainder of the day being partly sunny with highs in the 40s. Friday is looking dry and seasonable, then there’s the chance for showers and mountain snow showers on Saturday.

