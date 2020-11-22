VSO features young Burlington composer’s pieces in new virtual concert

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Enjoy some local music from the comfort of your couch! The Vermont Symphony Orchestra is now streaming a virtual concert through their website. Channel 3′s Kevin Gaiss has a preview of the sights and sounds of the VSO’s timely performance featuring a young Burlington composer’s original pieces.

“The VSO is alive and kicking. We have live music going on in a pandemic,” said VSO Executive Director Elise Brunelle. “It’s been interesting because we have had to turn into a film company.”

Brunelle says even with COVID-19, they were able to continue their mission all summer of bringing music across Vermont. Now, with slight adjustments, the addition of video and sound engineers, and small ensembles continuing to find ways to practice, they’ve created a virtual concert experience for only $5. You can access the concert until Nov. 28 through the VSO’s website, giving access to more people than ever before. It’s a new way to consume a live concert, but its new for everyone from the musicians to the audience.

“We’re all needing a little music. We are needing some music, we are needing some beauty. We have been able to share the music that we have beyond just the live people we have in a theatre,” Brunelle said.

The young Burlington composer behind the music is hearing his work in full for the first time, since COVID prevented him from attending practices. He says it’s a new way to consume a live concert, but it’s a new experience for everyone, from the musicians to the audience.

“New, it’ll be as new for me as it will be for everyone,” said Burlington High School senior Alex Wick. He’s been composing music since he was in third grade. And for the concert titled, “Music For Days Like This,” Wick didn’t have to look far for inspiration.

“I decided to focus on everything that was going on with the pandemic and the wealth inequality that has been exacerbated by it,” Wick said.

He says he explores the dynamic between those working from home and those struggling to make ends meet on the front lines. As he listens the VSO perform his music, he says he hopes it will resonate with people and offer them an escape from a harsh reality.

“It just adds to the reward, the rewarding feeling, because it’s not only for myself but for everyone that gets to listen to it as well,” he said.

Buy your ticket to watch the VSO's first virtual concert.

