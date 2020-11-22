What to do Sunday, Nov. 22nd

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do on this Sunday.

How about starting your day with some free chocolate?

That’s right, Alderman’s Chocolate Treats is opening their doors for the first time this weekend. They are celebrating by inviting folks to stop by their open house for giveaways, samples, and to check out their holiday treats.

There will also be a chance to see where they make their sweets. They require that you bring two things with you, a mask, adn a sweet tooth. Their new location is on top of silver street in Monkton. They are in the old general store building. If you want to learn more you can check out their event page.

And if you’ve ever wondered what happens in the deep blue sea, than we have an event for you.

A virtual online class will teach kids about the world of marine biology, and oceanography. They will be able to create models of ocean animals, gardens, and take a deep dive down into the seas to learn about fish that produce their own light.

If you want to learn more you can register online.

This Sunday you can be on the hunt for a golden ticket. The Hartford Parks & Rec department has put together a Scavenger Hunt for the entire fall season. Every week they place on golden ticket in one of their parks, and each week they relocate it. Now it is your turn to try and find it.

The parks department will post a close up photo of the ticket and post it on their facebook page as a clue. If a family finds the ticket in a park they will need to snap a photo of the ticket, and upload it to the facebook post on their page or email the photo to recreation@hartford-vt.org. Once confirmed by Hartford Parks & Recreation, the person who found the golden ticket will receive a prize.

Well, that wraps up what we have for you to do on this Sunday.

